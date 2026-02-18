Bomb threat at French radical left party headquarters in Paris

Illustration of French police Paris

The Paris headquarters of the French radical left political party La France Insoumise (LFI) was evacuated on Wednesday following a bomb threat, according to party coordinator Manuel Bompard.

Bompard announced on the social media platform X that police were on-site and confirmed that all staff and activists had safely left the building.

The bomb threat comes amid heightened tensions surrounding the LFI party in the aftermath of the death of Quentin Deranque, a far-right activist.

Deranque, a student, passed away on Saturday from injuries sustained during a fight between masked individuals at a far-right demonstration against LFI MEP Rima Hassan, who was speaking in Lyon last Thursday.

The French far-right and the government have singled out the LFI and the antifascist group Jeune Garde, but the Lyon prosecutor has declined to comment on those claims, only specifying the incident was being investigated as a voluntary homicide and aggravated assault, Le Monde reports.

Eleven arrests have been made so far in connection with the case. Among those detained were seven men and two women apprehended on Tuesday evening, including an aide to LFI MP Raphaël Arnault.

On Wednesday, LFI MP Clémence Guetté condemned the bomb threat, saying it represented a crossing of boundaries. She called on critics using the death of Deranque to attack the party to cease their "despicable manoeuvres."

Fellow party member Paul Vannier issued a stronger rebuke, accusing political opponents of unjustly blaming LFI for Deranque’s death.

Vannier named officials such as Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu, Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin, former President François Hollande, far-right figure Marine Le Pen, and RN President Jordan Bardella, holding them accountable for the "wave of violence" affecting LFI.

