Belgium explores new direct train link to Dutch city

Eindhoven centre. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Belgium and the Netherlands have signed a declaration to investigate a new rail connection between Brussels and Eindhoven.

The agreement was signed in Antwerp by Belgian Mobility Minister Jean-Luc Crucke (Les Engagés) and Dutch State Secretary Thierry Aartsen.

It aims to deepen rail cooperation between the two countries, boosting safer and more efficient cross-border rail links.

Crucke highlighted the long-standing constructive relationship with the Netherlands, noting that past efforts lacked ambition and needed revitalisation.

Beyond improving connectivity, Belgium and the Netherlands plan to increase capacity on cross-border lines.

Priority will also be given to advancing projects such as the 3RX line (an alternative to the Iron Rhine) and a freight rail link between Ghent and Terneuzen.

Both nations will study additional connections, including one between Brainport Eindhoven and Brussels, while aligning efforts to expand military mobility across borders and strengthen railway resilience.

To keep progress on track, ministers will hold annual talks, and a Belgian-Dutch working group will meet every six months, supported by specialised teams for individual rail projects.

The final framework agreement, outlining the details of the rail projects, is expected to be formally signed this summer.

Related News