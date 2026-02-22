Inmate dies in Mons prison shortly after being discharged from hospital

A warder in a prison. Credit: Belga/Dirk Waem

A prisoner died on Thursday in his cell at Mons prison, confirmed Kathleen Van De Vijver, spokesperson for the penal administration, on Sunday.

The inmate had been taken to the emergency department of Ambroise Paré Hospital in Mons on Wednesday night after experiencing severe pain. Following several tests, the hospital deemed him fit to return to prison, where he died hours later in his cell.

Mrs Van De Vijver noted that further details could not be shared, citing the confidentiality of the inmate’s medical records.

According to RTL, who spoke with the victim’s family, the 27-year-old had been in deteriorating health for weeks, coughing up blood. His relatives allege that neither the prison administration nor the hospital took his symptoms seriously.

The family has filed a formal complaint, and an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of the death, confirmed Mrs Van De Vijver.

When approached, the duty magistrate at Mons public prosecutor’s office was unaware of the case.

The spokesperson for Ambroise Paré Hospital declined further comment, citing the ongoing investigation.

