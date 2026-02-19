Quick smoking break leads to prison sentence for Brussels dealer

Police station in Londerzeel. Credit: Belga / Jasper Jacobs

A 23-year-old man from Brussels has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for selling cannabis in several municipalities in Flemish Brabant and Antwerp.

The man was spotted smoking a joint on 27 September by a police patrol at Londerzeel train station in Flemish Brabant.

Upon being searched, officers found several packages of cannabis and a small amount of cash in his possession.

He admitted to selling cannabis for three months, explaining that he had no professional income and was a consumer himself.

The man revealed that he worked for someone from Boom but refused to disclose their identity.

He was tasked with selling drugs in Boom, Puurs, Willebroek, and Londerzeel, earning between €50 and €100 per day while working six days a week.

The Public Prosecutor noted that due to his young age and clean criminal record, the man could have received community service. However, this wasn’t possible as he lacked official residence status.

The defence argued for a probationary suspended sentence, stating that the man was merely an executor with no control over pricing or customers.

His lawyer added that he had struggled with cannabis addiction but had since understood this was not the right path.

Despite these arguments, the court sentenced the man to 18 months in prison.

Related News