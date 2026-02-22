Unasked, Trump sends hospital ship to Greenland to treat 'many sick people'

Illustrative image. Credit: AFP / Belga

A hospital ship is set to be sent to Greenland to provide medical care, US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday via Truth Social.

Trump stated that the vessel’s mission is to care for the “many sick people” in Greenland, though he did not specify who these individuals were or how many would be treated.

The message was accompanied by an image, seemingly generated by artificial intelligence, showing the USNS Mercy, a 272-metre-long hospital ship, sailing towards snow-covered mountains. The ship is usually stationed in Southern California, and it remains unclear whether this is the exact vessel Trump plans to dispatch to Greenland.

Denmark’s Defence Minister, Troels Lund Poulsen, commented on national broadcaster DR, saying, “The Greenlandic population receives the healthcare it needs, either in Greenland or, if specialised treatment is required, in Denmark. It’s not as though there’s a need for a special healthcare initiative in Greenland.”

Earlier on Saturday, the Danish military evacuated a US submarine crew member via helicopter near Nuuk, Greenland’s capital. According to the military’s statement, the individual required urgent medical treatment and was subsequently taken to Nuuk hospital.

Washington has consistently argued that controlling Greenland is vital to US security and has accused Denmark and European nations of failing to adequately safeguard the region against Russian and Chinese interests.

However, Trump backed down from previous threats after signing a framework agreement with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The deal aims to bolster US influence and pave the way for negotiations among Denmark, Greenland, and the United States.

