Foreign Minister Prévot warns Belgians in Middle East amid attacks

Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxime Prevot pictured talking during a plenary session of the Chamber at the federal parliament, in Brussels, Thursday 26 February 2026. Today a special law amending the special law on the Constitutional Court with regard to the nomination of candidates and the conditions for appointment of judges of the Constitutional Court will be discussed. BELGA PHOTO BENOIT DOPPAGNE

Belgium’s Foreign Minister, Maxime Prévot, has urged Belgian nationals in the Middle East to remain vigilant and follow travel advisories after strikes by Israel and the United States targeting Iran.

Belgians currently in the region are advised to adhere to local authorities’ instructions and consult the Foreign Ministry’s travel advice.

Prévot stated that Belgian embassies in the area have been issuing alerts for several weeks. Citizens who registered with diplomatic representations have received personal updates and will continue to receive them.

On Friday night, the minister highlighted that non-essential travel to Israel and Lebanon was discouraged, while any travel to Iran was strongly advised against. Belgians, including dual nationals, currently in Iran were urged to leave the country as soon as possible.

The Foreign Affairs crisis unit is convening on Saturday morning to assess the situation and consider additional measures.

Related News