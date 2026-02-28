Brussels Airlines suspends flights to Tel Aviv for a week

© Brussels Airlines

The Lufthansa Group, including Brussels Airlines, has extended its suspension of flights to and from Tel Aviv until 7 March, following military strikes by Israel and the United States against Iran.

Passengers affected by the suspension can choose to either receive a refund or reschedule their flight to a later date.

Lufthansa has also cancelled flights to Dubai, Beirut, and Amman in response to the security situation.

The airline expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to passengers and stated that it is continuously monitoring the Middle East’s security situation in close consultation with authorities. Ensuring the safety of passengers and crew remains its top priority.

Air France announced a similar cancellation of flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut and said it would provide updates later on its flight schedule in the coming days.

The airline cited security concerns for the decision and confirmed that flights to and from Tel Aviv and Beirut scheduled for 28 February have been cancelled.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Ministry of Transport has closed its airspace to civilian flights and advised travellers to avoid airports until further notice.

Airspace closures have also been announced for Iran and Iraq. Authorities in the United Arab Emirates and Syria have implemented partial and temporary restrictions.

