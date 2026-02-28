Middle East expert calls current situation 'highly unusual'

A demonstration on the first anniversary of the Iranian protests, in Brussels, Friday 15 September 2023. Credit: Belga

The United States and Israel conducted airstrikes on Iran on Saturday morning, raising concerns about a potential escalation in the Middle East.

According to reports, the strikes targeted military sites and important government buildings in Iran. Their aim appears to include promoting regime change and disarming Tehran’s arsenal. In response, Iran launched retaliatory attacks on several locations across the region, including the US airbase Al-Udeid in Qatar, as well as sites in cities such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, and Manama.

The timing and motives of the attacks remain unclear, says Koert Debeuf, political scientist at the Free University of Brussels and expert on the Middle East. “This comes just one day after Oman’s foreign minister announced progress towards a nuclear disarmament deal between the US and Iran. There was no imminent threat to the US, making the situation highly unusual,” he added.

Debeuf warned of the real possibility of further escalation into a regional conflict. Groups such as Hezbollah and Houthi rebels could play a significant role in shaping the situation, he said, with dire consequences for global trade and the economy. “The Houthi rebels have already vowed to respond. If their actions disrupt shipping in the Red Sea, vessels will be forced to reroute around Africa, leading to major trade delays.”

Energy prices may also be affected, Debeuf noted, depending on the duration of the military operations by the United States.

