Kaja Kallas calls Middle East situation 'perilous'

The European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, has called the latest developments in the Middle East “dangerous” following strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran on Saturday.

The EU naval mission Aspides is now on “maximum alert” in the Red Sea and ready to “help maintain the openness of the maritime corridor,” she stated.

Aspides was launched by the EU in February 2024 to address the crisis in the Red Sea triggered by repeated attacks on international shipping by Houthi forces.

Without endorsing or condemning the US and Israeli strikes, Kallas said Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programmes, along with its support for terrorist groups, pose “a serious threat to global security.”

She emphasised that the EU has responded by imposing sanctions on Iran and promoting diplomatic solutions, particularly regarding the nuclear issue.

Kallas also shared that she had spoken with Israeli Foreign Minister Saar and other regional leaders, and confirmed the EU is closely coordinating its diplomatic efforts with Arab partners.

She stressed the importance of protecting civilians and upholding international humanitarian law, noting that these issues are a priority for the EU.

Additionally, the Estonian official revealed that the European consular network is working to facilitate the evacuation of EU citizens from the region. “Non-essential EU personnel are being withdrawn,” she said.

Meanwhile the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen issued a statement saying "the developments in Iran are greatly concerning. We remain in close contact with our partners in the region."

"We reaffirm our steadfast commitment to safeguarding regional security and stability.

"Ensuring nuclear safety and preventing any actions that could further escalate tensions or undermine the global non-proliferation regime is of critical importance.

"The European Union has adopted extensive sanctions in response to the actions of Iran’s murderous regime and the Revolutionary Guards and has consistently promoted diplomatic efforts aimed at addressing the nuclear and ballistic programmes through a negotiated solution.

"In close coordination with EU Member States, we will take all necessary steps to ensure that EU citizens in the region can count on our full support.

"We call on all parties to exercise maximum restraint, to protect civilians, and to fully respect international law."

