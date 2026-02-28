Red Cross president warns of 'chain reaction' in Middle East

International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) President Mirjana Spoljaric. Credit: Belga

The President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has warned of a “dangerous chain reaction” across the Middle East following US and Israeli strikes in Iran.

Mirjana Spoljaric, in a statement on Saturday, said the escalating military situation in the region risks catastrophic consequences for civilians.

She urged nations to adhere to the rules of warfare and called for the political resolve necessary to prevent “further deaths and destruction.”

“The rules of warfare are an obligation, not a choice. In international armed conflicts, international humanitarian law, particularly the four Geneva Conventions, must be applied,” Spoljaric stressed.

The Geneva-based ICRC is tasked with protecting those who are not, or no longer, involved in hostilities.

Spoljaric emphasised the need for civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, homes, and schools, to be safeguarded from attacks. She added that medical staff and first responders must be allowed to carry out their work safely.

She noted that the ICRC has teams operating in Iran, Israel, and across the region, ready to address needs within its mandate and where access allows.

However, she warned, “Humanitarian aid cannot match the scale or speed of suffering caused by continued conflict. Political will is essential to achieve peace and prevent further loss of life and destruction.”

