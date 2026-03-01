Belgian military confiscates Russian ship in nine hours

The seized 'Ethera' vessel is pictured at the naval base in Zeebrugge, Sunday 01 March 2026. The Belgian and French authorities have seized Saturday night the 'Ethera' vessel during Operation 'Blue Intruder'. The oil tanker is on the European Union sanctions list and is suspected of being part of the Russian shadow fleet. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

Belgian military forces boarded the Ethera, a tanker flagged under the false banner of Guinea but linked to Russia’s shadow fleet and listed under EU sanctions, Defence Minister Theo Francken confirmed on Sunday in Zeebrugge.

The Ethera had been under surveillance for some time, according to Chief of Defence Frederik Vansina. The vessel displayed multiple signs of involvement in the shadow fleet’s operations, including frequent routes between Russia and South America, irregular disabling of its identification systems, and operating under multiple flags.

The 180-metre-long oil tanker was boarded shortly before midnight. The operation involved 93 soldiers and a military dog. By midnight, the soldiers had taken control of the ship’s bridge, and by 1:11, the entire vessel was secured.

All 21 crew members aboard have been identified. The Ethera was brought to Zeebrugge harbour by 9:00 on Sunday, where it was confiscated.

