Defence Minister Francken expects Russian repercussions

Chief of Defence Frederik Vansina, Minister of Defence and Foreign Trade Theo Francken, Minister of Justice Annelies Verlinden, Minister of Climate and Mobility Jean-Luc Crucke and Navy Commander Tanguy Botman pictured during a press conference of Belgian Defence regarding Operation 'Blue Intruder', at the naval base in Zeebrugge, Sunday 01 March 2026. Credit: Belga

A Russian shadow fleet tanker has been detained in Zeebrugge, potentially prompting repercussions from Moscow, Belgium’s Defence Minister Theo Francken announced on Sunday.

Belgium is the second European Union country to detain a tanker from the Russian shadow fleet, following France. Minister Francken emphasised the situation’s seriousness, noting, “We are on alert.”

The National Crisis Centre is evaluating the matter, and the Coordination Body for Threat Analysis (OCAD) has been asked to produce a new threat assessment.

In recent months, Belgium has already experienced challenges such as cyberattacks and drone-related incidents, Francken stated, adding, “The system has been activated.”

Diplomatic consequences might also ensue, as the Belgian ambassador in Moscow has been briefed. Francken warned, “We expect the ambassador may be summoned later today.”

