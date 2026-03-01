Hundreds from Iranian diaspora gather in Brussels

Large march in support of the Iranian people, on Sunday 01 March 2026, in Brussels. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

Hundreds of Iranian Belgians and Iranians from the diaspora gathered on Sunday afternoon at De Brouckère Square in central Brussels.

The exact number of attendees has not yet been confirmed.

Among the crowd were concerned Iranians showing support for their loved ones, as well as several politicians, including MR President Georges-Louis Bouchez, MP Darya Safai from N-VA, Brussels Public Social Welfare Centre President David Weytsman from MR, and Lydia Mutyebele, PS MP.

The demonstration, organised by the Iranian diaspora in Belgium and Europe, began at around 14:30 at De Brouckère Square.

Iranian activists and Belgian politicians addressed the crowd from the stage, delivering speeches that were met with applause and cheers. Singing and dancing also took place during the event.

After the gathering, the participants marched along the Brussels Small Ring, passing through areas such as the Botanique and finishing at Albertina Square near Brussels Central Station.

The rally aimed to show solidarity with people in Iran.

Many Israeli and American flags were visible, expressing support for the US-Israeli strikes on Saturday morning, which led to the death of Iran’s former leader, Ayatollah Ali Hosseini Khamenei.

