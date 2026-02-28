Belgian Foreign Ministry regrets failed negotiations on Iran

Vice-Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxime Prevot and is pictured during a press moment after a Conference on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State - solution, during the week of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA80), in New York City, 22 September 2025. Credit: Belga

Belgium has expressed profound regret over the failure of diplomatic efforts to reach a negotiated solution following airstrikes by Israel and the United States against Iran, Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot said on Saturday.

Prévot stated that the European Union, the United States, and the E3 group—comprising France, Germany, and the United Kingdom—invested years of sustained diplomatic engagement. He shared his remarks on X, previously known as Twitter.

Belgium is closely monitoring the rapidly changing situation in Iran and the surrounding region, according to Prévot. A crisis meeting has already taken place, with additional meetings scheduled throughout the day.

The Belgian foreign minister noted that Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has been designated as a terrorist organisation, and new sanctions have been imposed at the request of the European Union.

Prévot criticised the Iranian regime for its persistence with nuclear and ballistic missile programmes, as well as its destabilising role in the region. He condemned the government’s systematic human rights violations, threats to regional and global security, and its refusal to engage constructively.

While he acknowledged the security concerns and enduring frustrations that triggered military action, Prévot stressed that military force should remain a last resort and must adhere to international law.

The minister extended his sympathies to the Iranian people, noting their suffering under decades of oppressive rule. “They deserve peace, dignity, and a future free from oppression. They should not pay the price for their government’s choices,” he stated.

Prévot concluded by emphasising Belgium’s close collaboration with its European and American allies and partners.

