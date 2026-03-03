US-Israel attack was 'absolutely justified', says Belgian Defence Minister

Minister of Defence Theo Francken pictured in October 2025. Credit: Dirk Waem/Belga

The United States and Israel's attack on Iran is "absolutely justified," Belgian Defence Minister Theo Francken (N-VA) said on Tuesday in an interview on De Ochtend radio programme.

According to Francken, Tehran remains one of the "most horrific regimes in the world," citing recent deadly crackdowns on peaceful protesters as evidence.

However, Francken has also expressed his disbelief in the feasibility of a democratic transition under the current Iranian regime.

He also accused Iran of being "a malicious international actor" seeking to destabilise the West.

When asked about the legality of the attack under international law, Francken replied that the issue is "a matter for jurists." Although he supports international law, he argued that its practical application is flawed.

Francken explained that Iran escapes accountability due to its alignment with Russia, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, which blocks sanctions against Tehran through veto power.

Looking ahead, Francken suggested that a regime change in Iran would ultimately be the goal, though he deemed a democratic transition under the current system "impossible and unthinkable." US sources also appeared to tone down this goal on Monday.

He stated that democracy cannot coexist with theocracy, and a Western-friendly Iran would be in Europe's interest by ending support for Islamist terrorism, providing oil and gas, and opening up its market of 90 to 100 million people.

Related News