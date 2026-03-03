National strike: Major disruptions on Brussels public transport on 12 March

A STIB/MIVB bus in Brussels. Credit: STIB/MIVB

Major disruptions across the entire Brussels public transport network are expected on Thursday, 12 March, due to a national strike and demonstration against the Federal Government's social spending cuts.

The Brussels public transport operator (STIB/MIVB) recommends that users plan alternative ways of getting around the capital on that day, Belga reports.

The joint trade union front has called for a demonstration in Brussels on 12 March. Some STIB staff will be striking to take part, which will disrupt tram, bus and metro services.

The passage of the procession of demonstrators will also have an impact on services.

At this stage, the public transport company is unable to say which lines will be running and which will not.

The situation can be monitored in real time on the Brussels company's website and app. The Floya app will suggest suitable routes based on the lines that are running.

