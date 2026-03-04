Belgium orders anti-drone missiles worth €226 million

Minister of Defence and Foreign Trade Theo Francken pictured during a session of the chamber commission of Defence at the federal parliament, in Brussels, Wednesday 04 March 2026. Today the commission will exchange views on the geopolitical situation and Operation Blue Intruder. Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

Belgium's Ministry of Defence has approved a €226 million purchase of Mistral 3 missiles, confirmed Defence Minister Theo Francken (N-VA).

These missiles are designed for short-range air defence against drones, helicopters, and other low-flying aircraft.

The new system will ensure this air defence capacity remains operational this year, beginning with deployment at the Lombardsijde military base on Belgium's coast.

The purchase is being facilitated through France's Directorate General of Armaments to benefit from cost savings and economically responsible pricing.

Investments like this are vital for a robust defence, said Francken, emphasising the importance of modern systems and sufficient ammunition for long-term, high-intensity scenarios.

