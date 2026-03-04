Hundreds of ULB students gather to protest against rise in tuition fees

A student action at the ULB against the increase in tuition fees to 1,200 euros, Wednesday 04 March 2026, in Brussels. Credit: Belga / Max Lohest

Students at the French-speaking Free University of Brussels (ULB) protested on Wednesday against the government’s proposal to increase university tuition fees from €835 to €1,194.

The demonstration began early in the morning, with activists installing a mock toll booth at the campus entrance.

Students were asked to pay a fictitious fee of €1,200 to pass through, symbolising the financial barrier they believe the proposed tuition hike would create.

The protest was organised by the Bureau des étudiants administrateurs (BEA) at ULB. According to them, the toll was meant to highlight the impact of the reform, which, if approved, will take effect in the next academic year.

Around midday, approximately 350 students gathered to march along Avenue Paul Héger. Chanting slogans such as "€1,200 is a no!" and "Studying is a right we won’t negotiate," the participants voiced their opposition to the plan.

From there, the procession continued towards the ULB campus at La Plaine, passing the Ixelles Cemetery along the way. Upon arrival, students broke into smaller discussion groups to brainstorm potential actions to oppose the tuition increase.

The Federation of Francophone Students (FEF) emphasised the importance of continued mobilisation.

The organisation reported collecting over 45,000 signatures on French-speaking campuses to condemn the reform proposed by Minister Valérie Glatigny (MR).

Wednesday’s demonstration in Brussels followed a similar protest in Louvain-la-Neuve earlier in the week. Further protests are scheduled in Liège, Namur, and Mons.

