All Belgian universities on strike action over budget cuts

A pamflet is seen during the Saint-Verhaegen / Sint-Verhaegen - Saint-Ve/ St-Ve celebration of the VUB (Vrije Universiteit Brussel) and ULB (Universite Libre de Bruxelles) in Brussels, Thursday 20 November 2025. ULB and VUB student associations honor the founder of the VUB/ULB Pierre-Theodore Verhaegen. BELGA PHOTO JONAS ROOSENS

Universities and colleges from across Belgium are gathering today to protest against cuts to higher education budgets.

The demonstration will begin at noon at the Braem Building of the Vrije Universiteit Brussel (VUB), a symbolic choice as the institution is among those hit hardest by the reductions.

The action has been organised by union and student representatives from the VUB, together with the multilingual collective Higher Education in Revolt.

Known as Université en colère in French, the group brings together professors, lecturers, and researchers who warn that the cuts will undermine the quality and accessibility of higher education. A petition launched by the group has already attracted more than 5,550 signatures nationwide.

"Due to the extensive work involved in organising this demonstration, we had little time to meet with the French-speaking partners. But we certainly expect the French-speaking universities to be present, as Université en colère called for," said Jo Coulier, union president of ACOD Onderwijs. RTBF and La Libre also report that institutions from across the country will take part.

Heavy losses for Brussels institutions

At the protest, universities intend to highlight the impact of budget cuts in Flanders, Brussels, and Wallonia. Dutch-speaking institutions in Brussels have been particularly affected by the Flemish measures.

The VUB has estimated that it will need to save up to 10 million euros. In September, it emerged that the VUB, Erasmus University College Brussels, and Odisee University College would together lose a total of 18 million euros.

Higher Education in Revolt warns that reductions in funding for non-European EEA students alone could cost the VUB up to five million euros.

Cuts also target science policy, raising the alarm for researchers. "This jeopardises the future of many researchers' jobs," the group said in a press release. "The federal government's measures pose an additional threat to universities. The elimination of research funding for development cooperation and other federal research programmes is costing jobs."

Trade unions demand reversal of measures

Belgium's joint trade union front, comprising ABVV, VSOA, and ACV, is calling for the withdrawal of several government proposals. These include cuts to science policy in Flanders, a proposed €150 increase in tuition fees, and the reduction in funding for EEA students. Unions also want Brussels-specific funding restored.

The march will conclude in the European Quarter at Place du Luxembourg, also chosen for its symbolic value.

"By maintaining our focus on Europe and the world, we demand that the cuts to the Institute for European Studies at the VUB and the Institute for Development Cooperation at the University of Antwerp be reversed. Flanders, invest in higher education, including in Brussels," Higher Education in Revolt said.

Related News