Caritas Belgium releases €50,000 in humanitarian support in Lebanon

Locals and rescue teams inspect the damage following an overnight Israeli airstrike on the Ain al-Helweh camp on the outskirts of the southern port city of Sidon, targeting a Palestinian militant, early on October 1, 2024. Credit: Belga / Mahmoud Zayyat / AFP

The Belgian branch of the Caritas Internationalis NGO has deployed its emergency teams in Lebanon following escalating tensions triggered by the Israeli-American attack in Iran, the organisation announced on Thursday.

Humanitarian needs are rising sharply in Lebanon, particularly after recent Israeli airstrikes on the country, said the organisation. Caritas volunteers are already on the ground, assisting thousands of displaced families by distributing hot meals and essential supplies.

Caritas Internationalis is a global confederation of 162 Catholic organisations working in more than 200 countries and territories. The Belgian branch has allocated €50,000 from its emergency fund and is calling for donations to support local partners in their relief efforts.

"The escalation in Lebanon is causing immediate and devastating humanitarian consequences," said Caritas Lebanon. "Our mobile medical clinics are operating in the southern regions, providing critical consultations and medication to families affected by the violence. International solidarity is crucial to sustain and expand these vital operations."

Caritas stressed the importance of adhering to international humanitarian law, urging protection for civilians and key infrastructure such as schools, hospitals, places of worship, and residential areas.

In response, €50,000 has been released from Belgium's emergency fund, and Caritas is asking for further donations to help continue their work on the ground.

