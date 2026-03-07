Heavy rail traffic disruption in Brussels over weekend

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga

Rail traffic in Brussels will be severely disrupted this weekend due to major maintenance work on the North-Midi junction, announced Infrabel and SNCB on Thursday.

Starting this morning, Infrabel is replacing the overhead lines and renewing three kilometres of worn-out rails near Brussels-North station. Additional maintenance tasks are also being carried out.

The works are expected to continue non-stop until Sunday evening.

As a result, four of the six tracks on the North-Midi junction are closed, and no trains can operate between Schaerbeek and Brussels-North stations, where the number of available platforms has also been drastically reduced. Most trains are not stopping at Brussels-Central, and numerous diversions have been put in place.

SNCB is offering alternative transport options for journeys between Brussels-Midi, Schaerbeek, and Jette. Travellers can either take a different train or use their ticket to board STIB buses and trams.

Passengers are advised to use SNCB’s online journey planner, which reflects the temporary changes. Further details are available on SNCB’s official website.

