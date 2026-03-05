No trains between Antwerp South and Puurs on weekends in March

Credit: Belga

During the three weekends from 7 to 22 March, no trains will run between Puurs and Antwerp-South due to engineering works, announced rail network operator Infrabel on Thursday.

During the first three weekends of March: 7-8, 14-15, and 21-22 March, Infrabel will be working on the rail infrastructure between Antwerp-Kiel and Boom.

Specifically, the tracks and sleepers will be replaced during these weekends. The work is necessary to ensure the continued safety and regularity of train traffic.

Due to the work, no trains will run in either direction between Puurs and Antwerp-South during these weekends.

The national railway operator SNCB-NMBS will be providing replacement buses. These buses will stop at the stations in Puurs, Ruisbroek-Sauvegarde, Boom, Niel, Schelle, Hemiksem, Hoboken-Polder, and Antwerp-South.

Travellers are advised to consult the SNCB online journey planner for more information.

