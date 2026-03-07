Belgian Investigation unit analyses February wrong runway accident at Brussels airport

Airside services during an emergency exercise at Brussels Airport in Zaventem. Credit: Belga

Air traffic control staffing at Brussels Airport was in line with established guidelines at the time of a serious incident on 5 February, according to a report from Belgium’s Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU).

The incident involved a Scandinavian Airlines Airbus A320neo, which almost attempted to take off from a wrong taxiway instead of the designated runway. A preliminary report has highlighted the severity of the event, revealing it was more critical than initially believed.

At the time of the incident, two air traffic controllers and a supervisor were present in the control tower. However, the supervisor had combined the ground and air frequencies so that both were managed by one controller, allowing the second controller to take a break.

Skeyes, Belgium’s air traffic control agency, stated this staffing arrangement adhered to existing guidelines and matched the traffic level during that time of day. The agency pointed out that the report confirms this.

The report is described by skeyes as a preliminary investigation aimed at establishing a timeline of events to assist in further analysis. The inquiry is ongoing and currently does not contain findings of fault. Skeyes has committed to fully cooperating with the investigation.

The agency also emphasised the importance of the ‘Just Culture’ principle, which encourages the open reporting of incidents without blame or fear. This approach, skeyes argues, is essential for learning from complex situations and improving aviation safety.

