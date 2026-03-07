Socialist trade union renews active criticism against proposed pension reform

Members of the union FGTB CGSP Cheminots - ABVV ACOD Spoor held a meeting in support of the workers on strike on the first day of a 5-day national strike of the national railway company SNCB/NMBS in Brussels, Monday 26 January 2026. Credit: Belga/Emile Windal

The FGTB-ABVV has criticised pension reform plans by Minister Jan Jambon as “nothing more than a crude cost-cutting measure” to the detriment of retirees.

The socialist union responded on Saturday following a restricted cabinet meeting held the previous day.

Despite its criticism, the FGTB-ABVV noted that union mobilisation and public pressure have prompted some adjustments to the proposals.

It cited the recognition of sick leave periods to avoid penalties, as well as the inclusion of maternity leave and military service in criteria for early retirement eligibility. The military service inclusion, it said, stems from a legal challenge brought by unions before the Constitutional Court.

However, the union highlighted several ongoing issues. One key concern is the retroactive nature of some measures, which it says unfairly alters rules after workers are no longer able to adjust their careers.

The FGTB-ABVV also criticised what they called persistent discrimination against part-time workers.

It further noted that, as observed by the Council of State, no transitional measures are planned for workers under 58 years of age seeking early retirement, calling this situation “unprecedented.”

Regarding the 20% cap on recognised periods, the cabinet reached a provisional decision, with discussions continuing. The union remains troubled by the retroactivity of this cap and its application to end-of-career jobs.

Under union pressure, this limitation would no longer apply to recipients of minimum pensions or part-time workers “with preserved rights.”

Still, the FGTB-ABVV pointed out remaining difficulties, especially around end-of-career jobs that allow older workers to stay in the labour force. These jobs remain subject to the cap, despite previous discussions among social partners suggesting no negative impact on pension rights.

Minister Jambon is expected to provide additional details on the reform during a technical briefing.

