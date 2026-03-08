Explosion heard near US embassy in Norway's capital

United States embassy in Oslo, Norway. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

A loud explosion occurred near the US Embassy in Oslo at around 1:00, police in Norway confirmed, adding that no injuries were reported.

The blast took place at the entrance to the consular section of the embassy, according to police operations commander Michael Dellemyr speaking to public broadcaster NRK.

Damage caused by the explosion was described as minor. Dellemyr stated that no details would be disclosed about the nature of the blast, what caused it, or further specifics, as the investigation is still in its early stages. Speaking to private channel TV2, he noted that the police have an idea about the possible cause.

A heavy police presence has been deployed around the embassy following the incident.

The US Embassy in Norway declared that significant security measures were being implemented to safeguard the surrounding area. Officials added that they had no information about the circumstances of the explosion or potential individuals involved.

US embassies worldwide have been operating on high alert due to military operations carried out by the United States in Iran. Some embassies in the Middle East have been targeted in attacks, while Tehran has retaliated against industrial and diplomatic sites. However, Norwegian police have stated there is no indication that the Oslo incident is connected to the Gulf conflict.

“It is far too early to link this to the war,” said Dellemyr to TV2.

