Pukkelpop festival 2026 sells out tickets in just 36 minutes

The 2026 edition of the famous Pukkelpop festival, set to take place from 20 to 23 August in Kiewit (Hasselt), has already sold out.

Daily tickets sold out entirely following the rapid sell-out of combi-tickets in just 36 minutes during the initial sales launch, the organisers announced on Sunday. This marks the fastest sell-out ever in the festival’s history.

“It’s the quickest sales we’ve ever seen—really impressive. It’s great to see so much excitement for Pukkelpop. We’re looking forward to another fantastic weekend,” said spokesperson Frederik Luyten. He also noted that more artists would be added to the line-up in the coming weeks.

Currently announced acts include YUNGBLUD, Florence and The Machine, Tyler, The Creator, Deftones, Zara Larsson, and Bazart.

