Doctor suspected of false invoices worth over €5 million

Authorities are investigating a doctor from Waterloo, suspected of defrauding the social security system of over €5 million, according to Het Laatste Nieuws.

Between 2019 and 2025, the doctor managed the "Cygnes de l’Étang" residence in Charleroi, which housed around 50 vulnerable individuals. Authorities believe he used their identity cards to issue fake invoices to the National Institute for Health and Disability Insurance (INAMI).

The Brussels Labour Auditor's Office has launched an investigation, describing the fraud as involving "at least €5 million." The doctor denies any wrongdoing.

Inami inspectors have been monitoring him since 2020, but have struggled to halt his activities. Whenever his company was suspended, he reportedly founded a new one. Following the recent closure of "Cygnes de l’Étang," cars, the building, and bank accounts linked to the suspect have been seized.

Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke (Vooruit) called the scheme a "slap in the face" to all healthcare providers and expressed his intention to strengthen inspection services.

