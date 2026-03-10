Child hit by bus in Saint-Gilles dies in hospital

Illustrative image of LETEC buses. Credit: Belga/Benoit Doppagne

A seven-year-old boy who was critically injured in a bus accident last Tuesday in Brussels has died, the Brussels public prosecutor’s office confirmed.

The accident occurred around 17:30 at the intersection of Avenue de la Porte de Hal and Rue d’Angleterre, in Saint-Gilles. The boy was hit by a Walloon transport operator LETEC bus while returning home with his aunt and two cousins.

Emergency responders resuscitated the child at the scene before transferring him to hospital with severe injuries. Doctors were forced to amputate his leg in an attempt to save him. Although his condition had remained stable, he passed away from his injuries during the night.

The Brussels prosecutor’s office has appointed a traffic expert to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident.

