Man found guilty of domestic abuse says wife's injuries were 'self-inflicted'

Illustrative image of a courtroom. Credit: Nicolas Maeterlinck / Belga

A man in his thirties from Overijse has been sentenced to three years in prison, with one year suspended, for assaulting and strangling his then-partner during the Grape Festival last year, the Brussels Correctional Court ruled on Tuesday.

The court found the man, identified only as G., guilty despite his denial of the charges and his lawyers’ assertion that the injuries the victim sustained were self-inflicted.

The relationship began only a few months before the August 2025 incident, and prosecutors stated G. showed controlling and verbally aggressive behaviour early on. On the first night of the festival, 24 August, G. attacked his partner after she came home later than expected.

The victim allegedly had an affair that evening, but G. learned of it on 27 August. That night, he summoned her to the café where he worked and assaulted her out of sight. The following morning, he attacked her again, confined her in his apartment, and forced her to drive him to a friend’s house and pick him up later.

Upon returning home, G. reportedly grabbed her by the throat. Hours later, she managed to flee to her parents’ house, who immediately filed a complaint.

The emergency doctor who examined her confirmed sustained injuries across her body, including signs of strangulation and a concussion. G.’s defence countered the accusations, claiming the investigation relied too heavily on the victim’s statements.

They argued there was no proof of physical violence or attempted strangulation, maintaining G. only made threats via WhatsApp following the revelation of the affair. However, the court disregarded these claims and upheld the victim’s account, ruling the violence and injuries proven.

Related News