Belgian nursing home incidents involving elderly are on the rise

Credit: Belga

The number of reported serious incidents and inappropriate behaviours towards elderly people in care homes increased by 73% over the past year, totalling 325 cases.

Reports are divided into two categories: serious incidents and inappropriate behaviours. Serious incidents accounted for 152 cases in 2025, a 67% rise compared to the previous year. Nearly half of these involved issues related to care, alongside 35 disappearances and 12 suspicious deaths.

Other reports included fires, evacuations, and cases requiring police and judicial intervention, which occurred in 62 instances.

Mandatory reporting of serious incidents became a requirement for care facilities in 2020. Almost all 152 reports originated from care homes, with very few coming from day-care centres, short-stay facilities, or assisted living residences.

Reports of inappropriate behaviour also rose significantly, with 173 cases recorded in 2025, a 78% increase from the previous year. Most of these incidents involved interactions between residents themselves.

