Liège and Mons stops are on route of new Paris-Berlin night train

Illustrational image. Credit: Belga

A new overnight train connecting Paris and Berlin, launched by the European Sleeper cooperative, is set to begin services on 26 March and will also stop at Liège and Mons.

The service will operate three times a week, departing on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday evenings. Additional stops will include Liège-Guillemins, Mons, and Aulnoye-Aymeries in northern France. Tickets for all routes are available for booking as of Wednesday.

The new line compensates for the cancellation of night train services between France and Germany in December 2025, previously run by SNCF and Austria’s ÖBB. Those connections ended after the French government halted a crucial subsidy that ensured their economic viability.

Related News