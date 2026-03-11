Brussels rail traffic to face severe disruptions during weekend due to works

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga

Rail traffic around Brussels will face disruptions this weekend due to track maintenance work.

No trains will run in both directions between Brussels-Luxembourg station and Vilvoorde, or between Brussels-Luxembourg and Leuven, on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 March, announced Infrabel, the railway network operator, and SNCB on Wednesday.

Maintenance will take place at several locations in Brussels. Work will be carried out on tracks and a railway switch in Haren, as well as on a railway bridge near Haachtsesteenweg. At Brussels-Schuman station, maintenance will be done on the platforms and the infrastructure of the Schuman-Josaphat rail tunnel.

These works will affect station services in the area. As trains will not operate along the affected routes, stations including Haren, Bordet, Evere, and Meiser will not be served. The frequency of S-Trains (suburban trains) will also be reduced near Brussels-Luxembourg.

Specific train routes will be altered. S5 trains, which usually operate between Mechelen, Brussels-Luxembourg, and Halle, will run only between Brussels-Luxembourg and Halle. S19 trains, connecting Landen, Brussels-Luxembourg, and Nivelles, will be limited to the Landen-Leuven section.

As compensation, train tickets will be valid on STIB buses and trams, as well as on De Lijn buses during the disruption.

