Shooting in Place Lemmens in Anderlecht

Place Alphonse Lemmens. Credit: Belga

Gunshots were fired on Thursday morning in Place Alphonse Lemmens, Anderlecht, right outside the city centre, but no injuries have been reported, authorities confirmed.

The Brussels-Midi police zone stated the incident occurred around 8:50 at the corner of Haberman Street and Alphonse Lemmens Square. Several shots were fired, one of which hit the façade of a shop. A formal investigation has been launched.

The square has been the scene of similar incidents in the past. In January, gunfire struck a nearby house window, although no one was injured.

Last November, gunshots left marks on several building façades and parked vehicles in the area.

Earlier in November, an 11-year-old child was injured while sleeping due to glass shards from a window hit by bullets.

Towards the end of October, two journalists from local broadcaster BX1 were targeted while reporting on the area.

