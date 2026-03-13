Four arrested after synagogue blast in Rotterdam as possible Liège link investigated

Picture shows the synagogue in the rue Leon Fredericq, in Liege, were a bomb went off in the night several days ago, on Wednesday 11 March 2026. The synagogue was hit around 4am on the 03 march 2026 by a blast. No one was injured, only material damage was reported. Credit : Belga/ Laurent Cavenati

Dutch police have arrested four young men suspected of causing the explosion outside a synagogue in Rotterdam, which triggered a fire and damaged the building.

Following the blast, officers stepped up security and surveillance around other synagogues in the city as a precaution.

Police later stopped a vehicle near another Jewish site after identifying a driver who matched the description of one of the suspects.

Authorities are continuing to investigate whether the group had plans to target additional synagogues.

A video claiming responsibility for the attack has circulated on social media.

Investigators have yet to verify the authenticity of the video, and officials say it remains too early to confirm any direct connection between the Rotterdam and Liège incidents.

Belgian public broadcaster RTBF also noted similarities between the two incidents, including the target, method and timing of the attacks.

