Saturday 14 March 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Rail traffic in Brussels disrupted all weekend

Saturday 14 March 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Rail traffic in Brussels disrupted all weekend
Illustrative image of a EuroCity train. Credit: Belga/Lou Lampaert

Train services around Brussels will face disruptions this weekend due to planned railway works.

No trains will operate in either direction between Brussels-Luxembourg and Vilvoorde, or between Brussels-Luxembourg and Leuven, according to Infrabel and NMBS.

Infrabel will carry out several upgrades in Brussels, including renewing the overhead lines along the eastern ring railway. A specialised maintenance train will be deployed for about one kilometre between Haren and Schaerbeek. Additionally, further work at Haren will focus on track maintenance, a switch replacement, and bridge repairs near Haachtsesteenweg.

Other maintenance activities are scheduled at Brussels-Schuman, involving platform tracks and infrastructure upgrades in the Schuman-Josafat railway tunnel.

The works will impact the train timetable. On Saturday and Sunday, stations at Haren, Bordet, Evere, and Meiser will not be serviced, and fewer suburban S-trains will operate near Brussels-Luxembourg.

S5 trains running between Mechelen, Brussels-Luxembourg, and Halle will operate only between Brussels-Luxembourg and Halle. Meanwhile, S19 trains connecting Landen, Brussels-Luxembourg, and Nivelles will run exclusively between Landen and Leuven. Passengers can use their train tickets on MIVB trams and buses or De Lijn buses as alternative transport options.

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