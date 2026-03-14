Rail traffic in Brussels disrupted all weekend

Illustrative image of a EuroCity train. Credit: Belga/Lou Lampaert

Train services around Brussels will face disruptions this weekend due to planned railway works.

No trains will operate in either direction between Brussels-Luxembourg and Vilvoorde, or between Brussels-Luxembourg and Leuven, according to Infrabel and NMBS.

Infrabel will carry out several upgrades in Brussels, including renewing the overhead lines along the eastern ring railway. A specialised maintenance train will be deployed for about one kilometre between Haren and Schaerbeek. Additionally, further work at Haren will focus on track maintenance, a switch replacement, and bridge repairs near Haachtsesteenweg.

Other maintenance activities are scheduled at Brussels-Schuman, involving platform tracks and infrastructure upgrades in the Schuman-Josafat railway tunnel.

The works will impact the train timetable. On Saturday and Sunday, stations at Haren, Bordet, Evere, and Meiser will not be serviced, and fewer suburban S-trains will operate near Brussels-Luxembourg.

S5 trains running between Mechelen, Brussels-Luxembourg, and Halle will operate only between Brussels-Luxembourg and Halle. Meanwhile, S19 trains connecting Landen, Brussels-Luxembourg, and Nivelles will run exclusively between Landen and Leuven. Passengers can use their train tickets on MIVB trams and buses or De Lijn buses as alternative transport options.

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