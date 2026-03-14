Six people hospitalised following fire in Wallonia

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga

A major fire broke out on Friday evening in an apartment building housing 104 residents on Vital Françoisse Street in Marcinelle, Charleroi.

The incident occurred in an apartment on the 14th floor, prompting emergency teams, including firefighters from the Hainaut-East rescue zone and local Charleroi police, to intervene.

Six residents were taken to hospital, including three individuals with mobility issues who were evacuated but uninjured.

22 people, including four children and two babies, were temporarily housed in a nearby accommodation centre.

The City of Charleroi praised the swift action and professionalism of the firefighters and emergency responders in its statement on Saturday morning.

Municipal services are fully mobilised alongside rescue teams, unions, insurers, and social emergency services to assist affected residents and organise alternative housing solutions, the city added through its spokesperson.

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