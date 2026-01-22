Woman dies in house fire in Schaerbeek

The fire broke out in a terraced house in Schaerbeek on Wednesday. Credit: Google Earth

A fatal fire broke out on Wednesday on Avenue Maurice Maeterlinck in Schaerbeek, Brussels, local firefighters confirmed.

According to Sudinfo, a woman in her 70s died in the fire, which broke out at around 12.45 pm in a terraced house, prompting intervention from Brussels firefighters, emergency medical services, and police from the Brussels-North zone. Smoke was visible at the building’s rear, on the first floor, when emergency services arrived.

Workers present in the building raised the alarm and attempted to extinguish the fire before help arrived. Firefighters carried out extinguishing operations and searched the residence. During their search, they discovered the woman's body in one of the rooms. The victim’s immediate family has been informed, according to fire brigade spokesperson Walter Derieuw.

The blaze was brought under control by 1.07 pm. The workers on-site were examined by emergency medical staff but were uninjured. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Apart from the floor affected, the house remains liveable, though electricity has been disconnected as a precaution by Sibelga. Brussels-North police established a safety perimeter to assist emergency operations, and the STIB transport authority was notified.

Firefighters noted that the residence lacked smoke detectors, which have been mandatory in all Brussels-Capital Region homes since 1 January 2025. They reminded residents of the importance of these devices.

