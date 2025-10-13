Woman injured in house fire in Brussels

Credit: Brussels Fire Brigade

A fire broke out on Sunday evening in a three-storey house on Rue Georges Leclercq in Forest, Brussels, according to fire brigade spokesperson Walter Derieuw.

The blaze started around 6.10pm on the roof before spreading through a skylight to the staircase and the entrance of the third-floor residence.

All occupants had already evacuated the building by the time emergency services arrived. However, a woman was injured during the evacuation and was taken to hospital.

Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control but had to open part of the roof to fully extinguish the flames. The third-floor residence is now uninhabitable, though the rest of the building was spared.

The fire is believed to have started accidentally, Derieuw added.

The response involved a standard rescue team, a mobile emergency medical unit, and local police. Cleanup operations continued for several hours to eliminate any risk of the fire reigniting.

