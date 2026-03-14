Saïda Sakali appointed as Flemish Care and Welfare Ambassador

Flemish Minister for Welfare and Culture Caroline Gennez pictured during an action by Right to Support to call attention for the issue of waiting lists for the personal assistance budget (PAB) and the person tracking budget (PVB), Friday 22 November 2024. BELGA PHOTO TIMON RAMBOER

Saïda Sakali has been appointed as the new Flemish Ambassador for Care and Welfare in Ghent, announced by Flemish Welfare Minister Caroline Gennez during a visit to Seniorcity care centre.

The ambassador acts as a bridge between the care and welfare sector and policymakers. Sakali will visit organisations, engage with staff, gather insights from the field, and relay these to the government. She will also help explain policy decisions and promote a positive image of careers in care and welfare.

Her role is especially significant given the challenges facing the sector. By 2040, the number of people aged 80 and above is set to rise by approximately 60%, while nearly 2,000 care sector job vacancies remain unfilled today.

Sakali holds a degree in political and social sciences from the Vrije Universiteit Brussel and has over 20 years of experience in the care and welfare field. She currently works as a strategic adviser at the King Baudouin Foundation, focusing on sustainable jobs in care and innovation in elderly care. She succeeds Candice De Windt, who held the post from 2022 to late 2025.

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