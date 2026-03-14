Healthcare facilities open doors for Care Day

Credit: Dirk Waem / Belga

This weekend marks the Dag van de Zorg, a two-day event where healthcare organisations open their doors to the public.

Care facilities, hospitals, nursing homes, disability centres, childcare initiatives, and other institutions will offer a behind-the-scenes look during the open house weekend.

The event concludes the Week of Care, held from Monday, 9 March to Sunday, 15 March, during which hundreds of organisations showcase their staff, expertise, and societal contribution.

The central theme this year is “Care and welfare work,” highlighting the sector’s strengths and promoting its appeal as an employer.

Organisers aim to demonstrate the indispensable role of care and welfare in society, with over 720,000 professionals working daily for children, families, the elderly, and those in need of support.

The campaign seeks to underscore the meaningful and diverse opportunities in the sector, aiming to attract young people and career changers to consider a future in care and welfare.

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