Belgium's first AI-powered social welfare assistant launches in Brussels commune

The Public Social Welfare Centre of Berchem-Sainte-Agathe has become the first CPAS in Belgium to introduce an artificial intelligence-powered digital assistant.

While AI chat tools have been used for years by major organisations such as SNCB, this marks a first for a Belgian social welfare centre and for a Brussels municipality.

The assistant, named AgathAI, is now available via the websites of both the commune and its CPAS. It allows residents to access information 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The tool is designed to guide users through administrative procedures and help them identify the correct services to contact. It does not process individual case files or handle personalised applications.

The project was developed in collaboration with the information team at Paradigm, following an initiative by the CPAS.

Local officials say the aim is to improve accessibility and provide quicker answers to frequently asked questions, particularly outside standard office hours.

