Cyclist dies after being hit by train in Flanders

Traffic accident involving cyclist. © Belga/Nicholas De Cocker

A cyclist died on Saturday afternoon after being hit by a train at a level crossing in Lede, East Flanders, local police reported.

The accident occurred shortly after 15:00 when the cyclist crossed the lowered barriers of the crossing while the warning lights were red.

Rail traffic has been suspended in both directions between Schellebelle and Aalst and is expected to remain disrupted for several hours, according to rail network operator Infrabel.

SNCB announced it will deploy buses to cover the route between Aalst and Schellebelle, as well as an additional service running between Gent-Sint-Pieters and Brussels-Midi.

The victim is believed to be a local man from the Lede area.

The railway police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

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