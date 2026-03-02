Cyclist seriously injured in Brussels crash now out of danger

Credit : Google Street View.

A cyclist who was critically injured in a road accident in central Brussels on Sunday morning is no longer in life-threatening condition, police have confirmed.

The collision occurred at around 09:50 at the junction of Boulevard de Nieuport and Rue Locquenghien, within the Brussels-Capital/Ixelles Police Zone.

For reasons that remain unclear, a car and a cyclist collided. Emergency services quickly arrived at the scene and the victim was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

"His life is no longer in danger. His condition stabilised after admission," police said on Monday.

Traffic in the area was temporarily diverted while officers carried out their investigations before returning to normal. The exact circumstances of the crash are still under investigation.

