Police unions denounce phasing out end-of-career scheme

A national manifestation of the police unions to denounce the violence against the police last month. Credit: Belga/ James Arthur Gekiere

Police unions are urging the government to honour its commitments regarding end-of-career policies and the recognition of the profession, warning of potential actions if these demands are not met.

A negotiation committee is set to convene on 25 March. Documents received by the unions show plans to reduce the NAVAP end-of-career scheme—non-active status prior to retirement—from four years to two and increase the entry age from 58 to 59. According to VSOA Police, this change compounds the impact of broader pension reforms that are already affecting early retirement options.

The NSPV has described the proposed changes as “a betrayal of the integrated police workforce,” claiming that fundamental agreements are being broken and rules altered after the fact. The union accuses the government of undermining social dialogue and eroding trust in union-government relations.

VSOA Police expressed outrage at the disproportionate financial and social toll on the integrated police force. “It is unthinkable that we would agree to surrender other acquired rights that recognise the challenging and dangerous nature of this profession,” the union stated. The NSPV added, “We engage in dialogue, negotiate, and take responsibility, but social dialogue can only exist when there is respect for agreements.”

Finally, VSOA remarked that there has been no progress towards establishing a comprehensive end-of-career policy for the police force. Both unions are clear in their stance: if work is not done to create a more attractive status while safeguarding acquired rights, they will take action.

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