Motorbike gang disrupts Tournai carnival

Credit: Belga / Thierry Roge

The carnival celebrations in the Belgian city of Tournai were disrupted on Saturday evening by members of a motorcycle gang, leaving several people slightly injured.

Around 18:00, organisers were set to throw about 3,000 small sweet buns, known as ‘Pichous,’ from the balcony of the Cloth Hall in the Grand Place, a traditional part of the festivities. However, motorcyclists wearing outfits with the insignia ‘Bandidos’ appeared as the event began, reportedly pushing and striking revellers.

Organisers immediately worked to bring children to safety and alerted the police. Officers arrived quickly, but the motorcycle gang managed to escape.

Mayor Marie Christine Marghem addressed the incident on Facebook, stating that police increased security measures to ensure the carnival could continue safely until 4:00 the following morning. “I will never tolerate such violence in my jurisdiction,” she wrote. “I will take the necessary police actions to remove any gang or individuals intent on violence from the area.”

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