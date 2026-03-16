Fatal drive-by shooting in Brussels lands four men in court

Avenue de Stalingrad near the city centre has long been a construction site due to the works on Metro line 3. Credit: Belga / Timon Ramboer

Four suspects will face trial at the assize court over the fatal shooting that occurred on 19 May 2024 on Brussels’ Stalingradlaan, claiming the life of a 28-year-old man from Aalst, the Brussels indictment chamber decided Friday.

The shooting took place on Sunday, 19 May, when four men rode past café El Massirat on two scooters. One of them opened fire at the café.

Two people were injured, including the 28-year-old man, who later succumbed to his injuries. Investigators believe the victim was an innocent bystander who was hit by chance.

The shooting reportedly followed a dispute earlier that same Sunday afternoon. During the incident, a man in his fifties, identified as Hassan B., was severely beaten.

His sons, Badr (24) and Akram (19) B., allegedly confronted the café owner later to demand CCTV footage, seeking to identify those involved in the earlier attack.

When the café owner refused to share the footage, the two sons reportedly left but returned shortly after with two others and a firearm, which was then used to shoot at the café.

Hassan and Badr B. were arrested shortly after the shooting, along with two other suspects. However, the alleged shooter, Akram B., remained at large until his arrest in December 2025.

During the investigation, Hassan B. was cleared of charges after evidence showed he had tried to dissuade his sons from seeking revenge.

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