Man loses his forearm in workplace accident

The incident happened at the ArcelorMittal steel factory in Ghent. Credit: Kurt Desplenter/Belga

A worker at the ArcelorMittal steel plant in Ghent lost his entire forearm following a serious workplace accident last weekend, the Labour Inspectorate confirmed on Tuesday.

The accident occurred on the afternoon of 14 March when the man’s forearm became trapped in a conveyor system. Emergency responders freed him, but amputation was unavoidable.

Firefighters, the emergency medical team (MUG), and ArcelorMittal’s internal rescue service were involved before the victim was transported urgently to Ghent University Hospital.

The victim, a 30-year-old man from Hooglede, had been operating machinery at the time of the incident.

The Labour Inspectorate’s “Well-being at Work Supervision” service visited the site to investigate further. Ghent’s Labour Prosecutor’s Office is also conducting an inquiry into the circumstances and will examine whether all safety regulations were followed.

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