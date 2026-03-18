Ikea second hand marketplace is coming to Belgium this spring

The logo of the IKEA store in Anderlecht, Brussels, pictured on Wednesday 17 September 2025. BELGA PHOTO BENOIT DOPPAGNE

Ikea will launch its second-hand marketplace in Belgium on 29 April, offering customers a platform dedicated to buying and selling pre-owned Ikea products.

The “Ikea Seconde Main Marketplace” will be accessible to members of the Ikea Family loyalty programme, facilitating direct connections between sellers and buyers.

Sellers simply scan their Ikea item, and the platform automatically generates a recommended price, product description, professional photographs, precise dimensions, assembly instructions, and maintenance details. Buyers can easily access all the necessary information about the items.

Sellers have the option of receiving payment either in cash or as an Ikea gift card, which includes an additional 15% value. The gift card is valid across all Ikea stores in Belgium and online, with no expiration date.

Belgium is the sixth country to introduce the marketplace, following Norway, Spain, Portugal, Poland, and Sweden. “In countries where the platform is already live, we’ve seen particular interest in bedroom furniture, storage solutions, and seating,” said Kirsten Andersson, Managing Director of Platform & Marketplaces, Ikea Retail.

To ensure a strong start, Ikea employees in Belgium will upload second-hand products to the platform in the weeks leading up to the launch.

The market for second-hand furniture in Belgium is booming. According to the latest figures from industry body Comeos, in 2023, it was worth more than €184 million, marking an increase of nearly one-third compared to the previous year.

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