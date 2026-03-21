Weekend looks to be sunny, but next week is less promising

Fog is expected in some areas on Saturday morning, but it will quickly clear, making way for sunshine.
During the afternoon, cumulus clouds will develop, primarily in the south-east of the country, while the coast will enjoy uninterrupted sunny weather. Temperatures will range from 9°C to 15°C, according to the latest forecast from the RMI.
In the evening and overnight, the skies will turn partly cloudy with a chance of mist and fog forming. Minimum temperatures will drop to between -2°C locally in the Ardennes and 4°C or 5°C in the plains.
On Sunday, the weather will remain predominantly sunny, though occasional cloud patches may appear later in the day. Highs are predicted to be between 10°C and 15°C, accompanied by light to moderate winds from the east to north-east, especially in the afternoon.
Next week's weather is less promising in terms of sunshine with high potential for precipitation, especially on Wednesday and Thursday.