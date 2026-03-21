Saturday 21 March 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Two Italian anarchists blow up in accidental homemade bomb explosion

Saturday 21 March 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Two Italian anarchists blow up in accidental homemade bomb explosion
A placard reading "Free Alfredo, No to the 41-bis" is displayed during an unauthorised protest of anarchists groups on February 4, 2023 in Rome, in support of anarchist Alfredo Cospito. Credit: AFP / Belga

Two Italian anarchists died on Friday after an explosion in a storage unit on the outskirts of Rome, where they were allegedly building a bomb, according to reports on Saturday.

The pair, identified as Alessandro Mercogliano and Sara Ardizzone, were reportedly preparing actions to draw attention to Alfredo Cospito, a prominent figure in Italy’s anarchist movement.

Cospito, aged 58, is serving a prison sentence of over 20 years for orchestrating bomb attacks and other assaults targeting authorities around a decade ago.

He is currently held under the strict 41-bis detention regime, typically reserved for individuals convicted of mafia-related or terrorist crimes. Human rights organisations often criticise this form of imprisonment.

A court is set to rule in May on whether Cospito’s detention conditions should be eased, leading media outlets to speculate that the bomb-making efforts might have been connected to this upcoming decision.

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