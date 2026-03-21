Two Italian anarchists blow up in accidental homemade bomb explosion

A placard reading "Free Alfredo, No to the 41-bis" is displayed during an unauthorised protest of anarchists groups on February 4, 2023 in Rome, in support of anarchist Alfredo Cospito. Credit: AFP / Belga

Two Italian anarchists died on Friday after an explosion in a storage unit on the outskirts of Rome, where they were allegedly building a bomb, according to reports on Saturday.

The pair, identified as Alessandro Mercogliano and Sara Ardizzone, were reportedly preparing actions to draw attention to Alfredo Cospito, a prominent figure in Italy’s anarchist movement.

Cospito, aged 58, is serving a prison sentence of over 20 years for orchestrating bomb attacks and other assaults targeting authorities around a decade ago.

He is currently held under the strict 41-bis detention regime, typically reserved for individuals convicted of mafia-related or terrorist crimes. Human rights organisations often criticise this form of imprisonment.

A court is set to rule in May on whether Cospito’s detention conditions should be eased, leading media outlets to speculate that the bomb-making efforts might have been connected to this upcoming decision.

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